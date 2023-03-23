Sonic Origins Plus Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Sega has announced Sonic Origins Plus for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on June 23.

The physical and digital standalone version will be available for $39.99, while the digital upgrade for Sonic Origins owners will be available for $9.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sonic Origins Plus will be available as an all-in-one bundle in both digital and premium physical editions that include the Sonic Origins base game and the Plus Expansion Pack, featuring 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, playable Knuckles in Sonic CD, and for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD! This pack also includes previously released add-on content: Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, new character animations, and additional backgrounds and music. The premium physical edition will also include a 20-page artbook and a reversible coversheet that pays homage to the classic 1990s era of Sonic.

For current owners of Sonic Origins, the Plus Expansion Pack is an easy way to grab all the new content being added for Sonic Origins Plus. With more content than ever before, this is the definitive way to play these classic games!

New Playable Characters – Amy is now playable in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD! Knuckles is also playable in Sonic CD!

– Amy is now playable in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD! Knuckles is also playable in Sonic CD! Game Gear Titles – Play 12 classic Sonic Game Gear titles on modern platforms, including hits like Sonic Drift 2, Sonic & Tails 2, and Tails Adventure! Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Sonic Blast Sonic Chaos Sonic Drift Sonic Drift 2 Sonic Labyrinth Sonic Spinball Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble Tails Adventure Tails’ Skypatrol

– Play 12 classic Sonic Game Gear titles on modern platforms, including hits like Sonic Drift 2, Sonic & Tails 2, and Tails Adventure! All-in-One Bundle – Sonic Origins Plus includes all previously released add-on content: Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional letterbox backgrounds, new character animations in menus, additional music from other Sonic titles, and more!

Game Editions

Sonic Origins Plus Physical Edition ($39.99) Main game 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD 20-page art book Reversible coversheet with new, never-before-seen art All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content

($39.99) Sonic Origins Plus Digital Edition ($39.99) Main game 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content

($39.99) Sonic Origins Plus Expansion Pack ($9.99) Downloadable content upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content

($9.99)

