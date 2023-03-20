PlayStation Files Patent for NFT Framework - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent with the US in September 2021 that is about NFT (non-fungible tokens) that has become public.

The patent, spotted by MP1st, describes the ability to earn, trade, and transfer NFTs to different consoles and platforms. It also describes a framework that allows players to earn NFTs in the form of skins, artwork, avatars, weapons, and/or skills.

As this is a patent it doesn't mean Sony Interactive Entertainment will be using NFTs in its games and it could be a filing so others can't use it.

Read the summary of the patent below:

As recognized herein, in some applications such as computer/video games, an NFT might represent the artwork or an asset in the game (such as a character or weapon, or other game assets), but current systems are technologically inadequate for the owner to use the asset across different games and/or platforms. Accordingly, as further recognized herein, the functionality of the game may be enhanced by enabling gamers and/or spectators to exclusively use the asset and possibly transfer its rights to others via NFT as described further below.

Accordingly, in one aspect, a system includes at least one computer medium that is not a transitory signal, and that includes instructions executable by at least one processor to determine that a first end-user entity has performed a task for which a first non-fungible token (NFT) is to be provided. The task is performed within at least one computer simulation, and the first NFT represents a digital asset. The instructions are also executable to, responsive to the determination, provide the first NFT to the first end-user entity and prevent other end-user entities engaging in other instances of at least one computer simulation from being provided another NFT for performing the task again subsequent to the first end-user entity performing the task.

In some examples, the first end-user entity may include plural end-users that act in concert to perform the task. In other examples, the first end-user entity may include a single end-user and no other end-users.

In various example implementations, the task may include locating the digital asset within at least one computer simulation and/or beating or overcoming a particular aspect of at least one computer simulation.

Additionally, in example embodiments, the digital asset itself may include a video game skin, video game artwork, an avatar, a video game weapon, and/or a video game skill.

