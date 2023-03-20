Phil Spencer: Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Could Launch in 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 minutes ago / 729 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with the Financial Times stated that Microsoft is preparing to launch an Xbox mobile gaming store on iOS and Android and this could be as soon as next year if its Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.
Spencer mentioned the Digital Markets Act, which would force Apple and Google to access their apps without the need of the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
"The Digital Markets Act that’s coming – those are the kinds of things that we are planning for," said Spencer. "I think it’s a huge opportunity."
The Digital Markets Act was signed into law by the European Parliament last September and will becomes applicable on May 2, 2023. The law will identify gatekeepers and they will have to start complying with the act by March 6, 2024. If the legislation isn't appealed or the deadline delayed Microsoft could add the Xbox Games Store to mobile devices on March 6, 2024.
We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play," said Spencer. "Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up."
