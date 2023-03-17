Atelier Ryza Series Ships 1.6 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced the Atelier Ryza franchise has shipped over 1.6 million units worldwide.

The figure is for the combined shipment figures for Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan in September 2019, in North America in October 2019, and in Europe in November 2019. It also released for PC via Steam worldwide in October 2019.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020 and in North America and Europe in January 2021. It launched for PC via Steam worldwide in January 2021.

The next entry in the series, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 23 and worldwide on March 24.

