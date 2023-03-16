Void Crew Announced for PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Hutlihut Games have announced Void Crew for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

A demo of Void Crew will be playable at PAX East in Boston, Massachusetts from March 23 to 26.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In space, no one can hear you scream… except your friends!

In the future, a doctrine of survival unites humanity against a mysterious aggressor—the Hollow. As the chosen ones, it’s up to you as a crew of up to four mavericks to brave the void and bring order to the galaxy!

Embark on the most advanced spacecrafts ever built, and journey into deep space on thrilling missions that you and your crew absolutely never trained for! Asteroid storms, solar flares and your buddies’ screw-ups will be the least of your worries, as hostile aliens, and desperate human scavengers push your crew to their limits.

Pilot the ship, man the turrets, perform emergency repairs, recharge the power cells, utilize space station weaponry, fabricate munitions and exit the ship on extravehicular missions—be it patching the ship hull or scavenging derelict wrecks.

Teamwork is key: pick a role and prioritize your most urgent tasks with your crew… or try to do everything at once and just wing it as you’ll be short on reliable manpower!

Brute force through thick armor, pierce energy shields, launch missile barrages or snipe weak spots—either way you’ll make sure the enemy ships spin out of control to their destruction—preferably before you blow up! The victor claims the spoils, and you’ll need to scavenge valuable materials to upgrade and face the direst conditions with top notch equipment… and don’t forget to go full fashion victim and customize your character’s spacesuit to fly in style and boldly go where you probably shouldn’t have!

Team-Up as a Crew of Four in Cooperative Play

Round up your best buddies up to 4 players, and you’re in for a wild space ride!

Your Ship, Your Way to Play

With a flexible player role system and on-the-go installable ship systems you’ll be able to switch your strategies faster than a rogue asteroid changes course.

Customize and Upgrade

Give your character a spiffy new look with rich upgrades, or add more toys to your ship! You’ll be the most powerful and stylish crew in the galaxy!

