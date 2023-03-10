Hogwarts Legacy Tops the Australian Charts, Metroid Prime Remastered Debuts - Sales

/ 121 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 26, 2023.

Metroid Prime Remastered had to settle for second place in its first week on the charts. It should be mentioned the game first released as a digital title before the physical version released.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up one spot to third place, NBA 2K23 is up from eighth to fourth place, and FIFA 23 is up from 10th to fifth place.

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe in its second week fell from second to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Metroid Prime Remastered - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Anno 1800 Octopath Traveler II South Park: The Stick of Truth

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles