Front Mission 2: Remake Arrives June 12 for Switch - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Storm Trident announced Front Mission 2: Remake will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 12 for $34.99 / €34.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A classic tactical RPG returns! The second game in the main Front Mission storyline is finally available outside of Japan for the first time.

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake preserves the mature story, strategic turn-based combat, and Wanzer customization options of the original. Enjoy the revitalized classic with updated visuals and new features and enhancements!

12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People’s Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarage, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union).

Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh’s chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup.

In FRONT MISSION 2, the perspective switches between three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas, creating a worldview that goes beyond a simple dichotomy between good and evil.

Improved loading speed.

Support for many new languages.

New “free camera” option to zoom in during gameplay and check out Wanzers in detail.

New coloring and camouflage options.

Modern in-game effects.

Renewed soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles