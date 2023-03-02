Uncharted Waters Origin Launches on March 7 for PC, iOS, and Android - News

LINE Games announced Uncharted Waters Origin will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android worldwide on March 7.

The game first released in South Korea in August 2022.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Co-developed by Motif—LINE Games’ affiliate development company—and Koei Tecmo Games, Uncharted Waters Origin is a seafaring sandbox RPG in which players can enjoy trade, combat, and adventure contents set in the 16th century Age of Discovery. Commemorating the 30 years legacy of the franchise, Uncharted Waters Origin is based on the series’ most popular titles, Uncharted Waters II: New Horizons and Uncharted Waters: Gaiden.

The game recreates the original series with 4K graphics of Unreal Engine 4, and over 104 fully orchestrated soundtracks including the original tracks by YoKo Kanno adds to the immersive experience. Launched first in South Korea, Uncharted Waters Origin has won four awards in the 2022 Korea Game Awards, including Grand Prize, Best Scenario, and Sound categories.

All pre-registered players will be rewarded with growth supporting in-game items including ships and gears.

