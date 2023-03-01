The Wolf Among Us 2 Delayed 'Out of 2023' - News

Telltale Games announced it has delayed the release of The Wolf Among Us 2 as it tries to avoid crunch and burnout from the development team, as well as moving the game from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

"An important update for The Wolf Among Us 2," reads a tweet from the official Telltale Games Twitter account. "We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 out of 2023. We know, it’s frustrating to hear.

"We started work on this in 2020 and we’re still determined to tell the ongoing story of Bigby and the rest of the Fabletown gang. However, it is going to require more time. As disappointed as you are hearing this, we feel worse having to say it.

"But the work continues. We’re committed to delivering the sequel fans deserve and doing what’s right for the game while protecting the health of our team."

We appreciate your patience and understanding.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2.



To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

"Making games is difficult and they need time to be right," Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie told IGN. "And it doesn't do any of us any good to ship something that's not ready."

He added, "If we put this game out and it's not ready, we're going to get torn to shreds. The expectations are pretty high, and we want time to meet those and we want to be proud of it and know that, 'Hey, this is the best game we could have made.' Let the world say what they will [once] it's done, but at least we know that in these times, in these conditions, this is the best game that we could make."

Ottilie says he has done crunch in the past and does not want to do it again and it isn't fair to ask people to do it. It is not the way to maintain a healthy work cultures.

"I've done [crunch], and I don't want to do it again, and it's not fair to ask it," he said. "You can't plan a business around it. So yeah, part of it is about maintaining a healthy work culture. We don't want to burn out our good people. It has been incredibly difficult to recruit the last two years between COVID and the labor markets and the growth in the games industry.

"So certainly, burning people out or grinding them down is the wrong thing to do long-term. It's not how you build a business. And as an industry, we're terrible about it. We burn our people out. We burn our best people out faster. And as an industry, if we're going to continue to grow, we have to stop it. We just have to stop doing it and make better choices."

The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

