Takashi Iizuka is the New Sonic Creative Officer

Sega Sammy Holdings in a "Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers" for investors revealed Takashi Iizuka has been promoted to the Sega of America Sonic Creative Officer.

It isn't known if this promotion means Iizuka will no longer be the head of Sonic team or if this is just another role for him. He will take on the new role starting April 1.

Iizuka has been working on the Sonic franchise since the early 1990s. He was a designer on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as well as a director on Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Heroes and Shadow the Hedgehog.

The most recent Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, has sold over 2.9 million units as of December 2022. This figure greatly exceeded expectations.

"We have been able to achieve these results while maintaining a certain level of quality, and the number of units sold greatly exceeded our original estimation," said Sega last month. "We will continue to sell over the long term based on sales strategies such as pricing, promotions, and the development of further DLC."

