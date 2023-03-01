SIEG Games Announces Project MBR for PS5 and PC - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

SIEG Games has announced multiplayer mech action shooter, Project MBR, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. A Kickstarter for the game will launch on March 7.

Yoichi Miyaji is the Producer, Ryuji Inomata is the Director, Koichi Inoue is the Animation Producer, and Noriyuki Iwadare is the Composer.

Read details on the game below:

Let’s Take Action Now to Create a Legendary Game

Legendary creator Yoichi Miyaji, known for his work on LUNAR, GUNGRIFFON, and GRANDIA, has announced Project MBR.

Project MBR (codename) is a multiplayer robot action shooting game. Players can customize their own robots and enjoy their own stories while battling with other players. Furthermore, with the involvement of Japan’s top game designers, the game is expected to be a hit.

The Kickstarter Starts on March 7! Let’s Support It!

This project will start on March 7, 2023 and will be established with the support of everyone. We will not be doing business, but rather, as a new challenge, we will create an amazing game together with the fans in a co-creation with the fan community.

A Brand-New Multiplayer Robot Action Shooting Game

Take control of your robot from the cockpit view and team up with five other players to win! With a balanced game and no free-to-play model or loot boxes, you can enjoy the game with peace of mind. Downloads and updates keep the game evolving!

Experience an Exciting Game Experience with a Realistic World Envisioned for the Future Through Robot Transformation

Each transformation form, such as the tank form, flight form, and turret form, has its own characteristics, and the operation of each is an important factor in the game. Enjoy an exciting game!

A Tactical Combat System

A game system that requires team tactics rather than just a shootout. On the battlefield, there are bases such as radar facilities and fixed artillery, and the defense and destruction of them are the key to victory. In addition, each robot is accompanied by a drone that gives instructions according to the situation, providing a shortcut to victory. Furthermore, customization of each robot is also possible, allowing for increased strategy.

Other Highlights

We are planning to hire Mr. Noriyuki Iwadare, the foremost figure in game music, for the music of this project. He is known for his work on games such as Super Smash Bros. Brawl and GRANDIA.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl and GRANDIA. We will continue to deliver long-term enjoyment by updating the game with new battlefields and mechs. Enjoy even more exciting battles with us! With your support, this game will keep evolving.

We are committed to delivering the best experience by making significant improvements to the graphics from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 with the support of our users.

Our Community

This game is themed around creating and evolving together with the fans. Through Discord, we will deepen our communication with more fans and make the game even richer. To deliver the latest information, we will be sending out information through teaser sites and Twitter. Let’s make the game even better with the power of the fans!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles