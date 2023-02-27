By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Paradox Announcement Show 2023 Set for March 6

Paradox Announcement Show 2023 Set for March 6 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,178 Views

Paradox Interactive announced it will host the Paradox Interactive Announcement Show 2023 on March 6 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase is presented by Xbox and will feature three new games, four new expansions, gameplay reveals, and updates. Colossal Order, Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Tectonic, Paradox Arc and Paradox Development Studios will all be at the showcase.

"I don’t want to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to choose which one has me most thrilled," said Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester.

"Talking directly with our players about our games, sharing their excitement for what’s coming next, comparing how many hours we’ve played—it’s something everyone at Paradox profoundly enjoys. I’m also eager not to have to keep these announcements secret for much longer."

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
gtotheunit91 (2 days ago)

This could be a very smart sponsorship by Xbox. Paradox both as a publisher and developer have continually gotten more and more popular in recent years. Wonder if the games being announced will be Game Pass releases as well.

  • +6
Jumpin (1 day ago)

Aw fuck!
Last year’s Paradox releases nearly killed me :D

While Victoria 3 got complaints, this was probably the most geared to my likes Paradox game, ever.

So, if you were like me, an older gamer who got addicted to Sid Meier’s Civilization in the 90s, Paradox is like the modern equivalent. Not all their games are for everybody, but if you like Strategy, they almost certainly have your potential favourite strategy game in their library, or potential 5 or 6 favourites if you have a wider appeal.

  • +2
TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 day ago)

Hope we see the next CK3 expansion!

  • 0
Ka-pi96 (1 day ago)

Interested in the four new expansions.

Don't really care about the new games yet, since Paradox games are usually rubbish until they've had 2-3 years worth of patches and DLC anyway.

  • 0
smroadkill15 (1 day ago)

Nice! The more showcases this year the better.

  • 0
SKMBlake (2 days ago)

If they announce games, that will be indeed a paradox fot Xbox

  • -8
twintail SKMBlake (1 day ago)

Eh, the joke is a little unnecessary here, mainly because MS does announce games on a regular enough basis.

  • 0
SKMBlake twintail (1 day ago)

Yeah, you're right, my bad, it was bad taste

  • 0