Paradox Announcement Show 2023 Set for March 6

Paradox Interactive announced it will host the Paradox Interactive Announcement Show 2023 on March 6 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase is presented by Xbox and will feature three new games, four new expansions, gameplay reveals, and updates. Colossal Order, Harebrained Schemes, Paradox Tectonic, Paradox Arc and Paradox Development Studios will all be at the showcase.

"I don’t want to say we have too many announcements, but it’s hard to choose which one has me most thrilled," said Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester.

"Talking directly with our players about our games, sharing their excitement for what’s coming next, comparing how many hours we’ve played—it’s something everyone at Paradox profoundly enjoys. I’m also eager not to have to keep these announcements secret for much longer."

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

