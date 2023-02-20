Hogwarts Legacy Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has debuted in first place on French charts for week 6, 2023, according to SELL.

The Deluxe Edition of the PlayStation 5 version debuted in second place, while the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in third place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) fell from fifth to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition God of War: Ragnarök

Xbox Series X|S

Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) NBA 2K23 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Sports PC Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition Football Manager 2023

