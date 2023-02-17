Saudi Arabia Increases Its Stake in Nintendo for 2nd Time This Week - News

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), a wealth fund chaired by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the second time this week has increased its stake in Nintendo. This is also the fourth time the PIF has purchased stake in the gaming giant.

Saudi Arabia's PIF now holds an 8.26 percent stake in Nintendo as of today, according to the Associated Press. It is now "the largest outside investor in the Japanese gaming company."

Data from the Nasdaq Stock Market reveals the public fund also owns $2.9 billion of stock in Activision Blizzard, $1.7 billion in Electronic Arts stock, and $1.2 billion in Take-Two stock.

In May 2022 bought a 5.01 percent stake in Nintendo and last month increased its stake by 1.06 percent to 6.07 percent. Earlier this week, the public fund purchased an additional 1.01 percent in Nintendo to bring its total stake to 7.08 percent.

The Saudi Arabia's crown prince has a goal of making the economy of the country less reliable on oil.

