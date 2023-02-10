PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in January, Switch in 2nd, and Xbox Series X|S in 3rd - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in January 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. PS5 sales were up 98 percent compared to January 2022.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third place. Both platforms saw a drop in sales year-on-year.

There were over 125,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in December (GfK panel data, not upweighted).

The God of War Ragnarök bundles made up 55 percent of PS5 sales for the month. This is a higher percent than the Horizon Forbidden West bundles, which made up about 43 percent of PS5 sales from May to September 2022.

61 percent of Nintendo Switch sales were the OLED Model, which is up from 39 percent in January 2022.

GSD data shows that 2.24 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in January, which is down 4.4 percent year-on-year. The main reason for the drop is due to the huge launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch last year.

FIFA 23 was the best-selling game in the UK in January. Sales are much higher than FIFA 22 sales a year ago.

Grand Theft Auto V was the second best-selling game of the month, while another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, came in fourth place. Sales for both games are higher than they were in January 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was the second best-selling game of the month with sales higher than Call of Duty: Vanguard a year ago. However, sales have slowed down faster than Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The remake of Dead Space was the best-selling new game as it debuted in sixth place. This is despite the game launching towards the end of the month.

Two other new games in the top 20 includes Fire Emblem Engage in 12th place and Forspoken in 16th place. It should be noted Fire Emblem Engage does not include digital sales.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 5 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 6 Dead Space (EA) 7 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 8 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 11 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 12 Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo)* 13 Sid Meier's Civlization 6 (2K Games) 14 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 15 Pokémon Violet (Nintendo)* 16 Forspoken (Square Enix) 17 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 18 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 19 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 20 Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

