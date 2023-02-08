Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Atlus has announced Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The collection includes Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, and Etrian Odyssey III HD and will launch on June 1.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Create endless adventure.

Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat.

Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth.

Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party, selecting from a collection of heroes to build the right team for the job.

An all-in-one bundle of Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, and Etrian Odyssey III HD.

Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD, and Etrian Odyssey III HD. Touch screen mapping functionality for the Nintendo Switch: Plot your progress through the labyrinth, drawing walls and placing icons to note special events and items.

Nintendo Switch: Plot your progress through the labyrinth, drawing walls and placing icons to note special events and items. Full mouse support and functionality to map drawing, menus, and dungeon exploration.

Newly remastered graphics, remastered soundtrack and quality of life improvements including difficulty selection and save slots.

Easy access to the monster compendium, quest log and skill tree.

Maximize your adventuring by optimizing your party, choose the characters that work for your playstyle or the best team for the job.

Etrian Odyssey HD

In a vast and fertile land lies a small town known as Etria, a peaceful village that became famous for a startling discovery. A crack in the the vast forest opened at Etria’s edge, leading downward like a gaping maw. It all began there…

Those who hear rumors of the labyrinth of Etria begin to harbor dreams of exploring it. Riches, fame, prestige… and a promise: the true spirit of adventure on the perilous edge of death.

Build a party of explorers from nine different character classes – Create a woodland survivalist, shield-bearing protector, whip-wielding dark hunter, and more. Scour through the dungeon’s many layers and fend off the unknown to discover the truth behind the Yggdrasil Labyrinth.

Etrian Odyssey II HD

When civilization sunk beneath the seven seas, deep forests spread across the five remaining islands.

Only the chosen ones escaped the waters in their castle stronghold. Eventually, the waves overtook even the last five islands…And the castle was all that remained. After the passing of ages, the people of the floating castle have chosen to descend upon their mother soil.

Build your own party from twelve different classes of heroes and climb through the Yggdrasil tree to reach the clouds and uncover the truth of High Lagaard.

Etrian Odyssey III HD

Traverse through the mysterious ruins that connect to the bottom of the sea.

South of the great continents, beyond the sea, lies the ocean city of Armoroad. Legend has it that part of the city sunk without warning a century ago to the bottom of the ocean, taking with it untold technology that is now lost to mankind.

Intrigued by the legend, many explorers gathered in Armoroad, all hoping to challenge the undersea labyrinth. But so far, none have found the fabled sunken city. Set sail to Armoroad to navigate the Yggdrasil Labyrinth, find the drowned city, and win fortune and glory!

Build your own party of explorers from the all-new twelve different character classes. Descend the labyrinth that swallowed the mystery of Armoroad and the drowned city.

Etrian Odyssey HD Character Potrait DLC Set 1

Adds two ATLUS themed character portraits to your party:

Joker from Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal Ringo from Soul Hackers 2

These portraits can only be accessed on Etrian Odyssey HD.

Etrian Odyssey HD Character Potrait DLC Set 2

Adds two ATLUS themed character portraits to your party:

Demi-fiend from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Teddie from Persona 4 Golden

These portraits can only be accessed on Etrian Odyssey II HD

Etrian Odyssey HD Character Potrait DLC Set 3

Adds two ATLUS themed character portraits to your party:

Nahobino from Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V Aigis from Persona 3 Portable

These portraits can only be accessed on Etrian Odyssey III HD.

New Character Portraits

Landsknecht (Etrian Odyssey HD) – Masters of sword and axe, Landsknechts can bear a wide range of weapons and armor in close combat. Balanced warriors for the front line.

War Magus (Etrian Odyssey II HD) – Equally skilled at magic and melee. Force Skill: Invoke Heals party HP and ups elemental resistance. Can work from the front or back lines.

Sovereign (Etrian Odyssey III HD) – Those of royal blood from kingdoms large and small. Their orders raise morale to turn the tide. Supporting combatants on either line.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

