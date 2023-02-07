Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, February 8 - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 8 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information mainly focused on games launching in the first half of 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles