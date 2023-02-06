ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Sales Top One Million Units - News

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights has sold over one million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 600,000 units sold on March 7, 2022.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 22, 2021, for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 29, 2021, and for the PlayStation 4 on July 20, 2021.

We would like to thank you for helping ENDER LILIES reach one million units sold worldwide.

Please look forward to the future of the ENDER LILIES Project!

Illus.Ayumi Yamada (Concept Artist/Cutscene Artist)#enderlilies #BinaryHazeInteractive pic.twitter.com/aLsZrPow1J — ENDER LILIES (@EnderLiliesGame) February 6, 2023

