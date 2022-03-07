ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Sales Top 600,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Live Wire and Adglobe announced ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights has sold over 600,000 units worldwide.

Limited Run Games also announced pre-orders for the physical edition of the game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will open tomorrow, March 7 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. Pre-orders will be open for four weeks and it is expected to ship in May.

The physical edition will be available in a Standard Edition (NS, PS4) for $39.99 and Collector's Edition (NS, PS4) for $64.99.

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

