Leap Launches March 1 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Blue Isle Studios announced the fast-paced, multiplayer first-person shooter, Leap, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 1.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in June 2022.

LEAP is a fast-paced, multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic battles with up to 60 players, each armed to the teeth. Become an elite LEAP mercenary as you soar into battle. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans—whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal.

Work together with your teammates, use powerful weapons and unique class abilities, and traverse the terrain quickly with grappling hooks, jetpacks, and outrageous vehicles to seize victory.

Arrive in Style

Jump on your hoverboard and backflip into battle, or saddle up onto a mechanical moose and lead the charge. Whatever your play style, every LEAP mercenary is equipped with a Personal Vehicle (PV), allowing you to quickly cover distances and close the gap on your enemy.

Epic Abilities

Every exosuit comes equipped with match altering abilities—call in an Orbital Laser to wipe out a group of enemies, or throw down a Support Shield to take temporary cover from enemy fire.

Master Your Environment

Every obstacle is an opportunity to soar, dash, or charge, and an elite mercenary will use their unique movement abilities to navigate the battlefield quickly. Use your grappling hook to reach greater heights or your directional dash to dodge enemy fire.

Reap the Rewards

The glory of victory only gets sweeter with rewards. Customize your mercenary with helmet emojis and distinct skin options for exosuits, vehicles, and weapons. Flaunt and taunt your frenemies with style and sass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

