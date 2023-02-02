Rumor: Marvel's Wolverine Targeting Mature Rating - News

Reporter Jeff Grubb during today's Giant Bomb livestream stated he has heard Insomniac Games' Marvel’s Wolverine is targeting a mature rating and could release as early as 2024, but heard internally the target is 2025.

"Hard R is what they’re going for… that’s one of the concepts that I’ve heard," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle. "I think an M-rated Wolverine could work, I think an M-rated superhero game could work, and this is probably the right character."

He added, "They will [also] avoid having any links or anything that evokes the Fox movies – they want it to stand on its own. I was trying to nail down the setting and have heard it will start before he joins the X-Men, which also makes sense for a Wolverine game.

"Maybe the surprising thing for me is that I’ve heard two different dates… I’ve heard as early as fall 2024, which would be wild. Insomniac is putting out Spider-Man 2 this fall… I’ve also heard internally they’re still very much talking about 2025, so let’s not be surprised if that’s what happens.

"But if anyone can pull off releasing two major, triple-A, massive games in back-to-back years, it is Insomniac."

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced in September 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

