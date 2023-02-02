MLB The Show 23 Technical Test Starts February 15, Derek Jeter is Cover Athlete on Collector's Edition - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio announced New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be the cover athlete for the MLB The Show 23 Collector’s Edition. Jeter is a 14 times All-Star, five times World Series Champion, 5 times Silver Slugger, and 2000 World Series MVP.

The Technical Test for the baseball game will run from February 15 to 21 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One. It will be available for those 18 and over in the US and Canada.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Derek Jeter needed an epic cover, and we wanted to show him in a new light. With that in mind we tasked visual artist Sanford Greene to present Derek in a fresh new perspective. Derek’s career as a Yankee is larger than life and his cover literally has him jumping out of Yankee Stadium. Can you spot all the Easter eggs in the cover? We’re thrilled with the cover art and are so happy that we finally get to show the results of this collaboration.

Now you’re wondering, “what’s in the Editions?” First, we’re very excited to announce that Early Access is back for anyone that purchases either of the Collector’s Editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition or The Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23. Early access in MLB The Show 23 begins on March 24, to give you a four-day head start.

Note: MLB The Show 23‘s Collector’s Editions is used in reference to the Digital Deluxe Edition or The Captain Edition.

Pre-orders open on February 6 at PlayStation Store—be ready for action at launch by receiving a Gold Choice Pack for use in MLB The Show 23 just for pre-ordering.

Note: The Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23 on PlayStation consoles includes both a PlayStation 4 (disc) and a PlayStation 5 (voucher download code) entitlement. If you purchase MLB The Show 23 physical Standard Edition, you will only have access to that version of the game and will not be able to upgrade later. However, if you purchase the digital version of the Standard Edition (PlayStation or Xbox) you can upgrade for $10 USD.

MLB The Show 23: The Captain Edition (Retail or PlayStation Direct)

The Captain Edition is $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD.

This limited-edition New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Cap and SteelBook (physical version only) is available to pre-order on February 6 at retail or through direct.playstation.com.

The MLB The Show 23 Captain Edition on PlayStation includes:

A copy of the full game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY limited edition cap

MLB The Show 9FIFTY limited edition cap Limited edition SteelBook

Four days early access

Double daily login rewards (for the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

MLB The Show 23) Additional digital items: Captain’s Choice Pack (x1) To be announced Choice Pack (x1) To be announced Uniform Choice Pack (x1) Gold Choice Packs (x2) Show Packs (x5) Ballplayer Pack (x1) Derek Jeter Cover art bat skin (x1) 10,000 Stubs



Digital Deluxe Edition (PS Store)

For our biggest digital fans, you know who you are… the Digital Deluxe returns to the PlayStation Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition is $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD. For those of you that need packs on packs on packs… on packs, this is the edition for you.

The MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

A copy of the full game for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Four days early access

Double daily login rewards (for the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

MLB The Show 23) Additional digital items: Captain’s Choice Pack (x1) To be announced Uniform Choice Pack (x1) Gold Choice Packs (x5) Show Packs (x20) Ballplayer Pack (x1) Derek Jeter Cover art bat skin (x1) 30,000 Stubs



MLB The Show 23 Technical Test Info

Starting February 15 at around 10 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and lasting through February 21 at 10 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, players 18 or over in United States and Canada with a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch internet-connected console can participate in the MLB The Show 23 Technical Test.

We want to deliver the best version possible of MLB The Show 23 and to do that we need everyone’s help to stress test the servers, online match-making, cross-platform play, online co-op, and more in addition to gathering feedback on gameplay. The best news? No need to sign up, it’s open to everyone eligible. Download for free on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Nintendo eShop on February 15.

MLB The Show 23 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on March 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

