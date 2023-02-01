PlayStation Plus Collection to be Removed on May 9 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be removing the PlayStation Plus Collection on May 9. It has been available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PlayStation 5 since the console launched.

Those who redeem the titles by May 9 will still have access to the game after the date as long as they remain a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

"We also wanted to provide an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020," announced Sony.

"On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member."

The PlayStation Plus Collection includes 20 PlayStation 4 games - God of War, Fallout 4, Uncharted 4, Ratchet and Clank, Days Gone, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, and more.

