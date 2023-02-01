Atomic Heart Gameplay Overview Trailer Released - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Mundfish have released a nearly 9 minute long gameplay overview trailer for the first-person action RPG, Atomic Heart.

"Dive into the story and the world of science that supposed to lead to a bright future, but...Now you have to stop the rise of the machines to prevent a catastrophe of all mankind. Get weapons, upgrade your skills, meet all the characters and see where it leads," reads the description to the trailer.

Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots.

Well, that’s how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it…

The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world.

Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and eradicate the evil.

Key Features:

A utopian world, both mad and sublime.

Visceral, spectacular and unforgiving combat.

Blast giant machines and mutants using your multiple skills and advanced weapons.

Upgrade your arsenal and equipment.

Atomic Heart will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 21, 2023.

