46 Games on the Xbox 360 Marketplace to be Delisted on February 7 - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced 46 games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 marketplace on February 7. This includes DLC and add-ons for the same games.

If you already own the games you will still be able to download them from your Xbox 360 Download History.

"Beginning on February 7, 2023, a limited set of games, add-ons, and in-game content will no longer be purchasable in select markets via the Xbox 360 Store,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Gematsu. "These titles will no longer be purchasable on the Xbox 360 Store only, and titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable.

"You will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles. For more information on the games impacted in your region, visit here."

Here is the list of games that will be delisted:

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: GO

Dark Souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEAL

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

SplinterCellConviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles