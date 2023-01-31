46 Games on the Xbox 360 Marketplace to be Delisted on February 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 427 Views
Microsoft announced 46 games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 marketplace on February 7. This includes DLC and add-ons for the same games.
If you already own the games you will still be able to download them from your Xbox 360 Download History.
"Beginning on February 7, 2023, a limited set of games, add-ons, and in-game content will no longer be purchasable in select markets via the Xbox 360 Store,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Gematsu. "These titles will no longer be purchasable on the Xbox 360 Store only, and titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable.
"You will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles. For more information on the games impacted in your region, visit here."
Here is the list of games that will be delisted:
- Aegis Wing
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Blue Dragon
- Breakdown
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Castle Crashers
- Cloning Clyde
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Dark Souls
- Darksiders II
- DAYTONA USA
- Defense Grid
- Eets: Chowdown
- Far Cry 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LIMBO
- Lost Odyssey
- Mass Effect 2
- MONOPOLY DEAL
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- N+
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Peggle 2
- Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds
- Prince of Persia
- R.U.S.E.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Skate 2
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- SplinterCellConviction
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars KOTOR 2
- The Orange Box
- The Raven Episode 1
- The Witcher 2
Well, Nintendo closes the complete Wii U store this month. It seems Microsoft is pretty customer friendly if they keep the marketplace open for such a long time.
Some really good games on this list. Interesting that they'll continue to be available for sale on newer Xboxes, if backwards compatible. I guess this is the first step in a process of turning off the Xbox 360 store? If so, why these particular games? A mix of first-party and third party.
It even includes Aegis Wing, a free game that was published by Microsoft, doesn't have MTX, and doesn't use custom servers (just regular Xbox Live matchmaking). Weird.
Sadly not all of my digital 360 games are BC on XBO but a great majority of them are. So I've already transitioned those to the XBO/Series but for ones that remain 360 only... I keep one hooked up for just such occasions. I'm looking at you Outrun Online and Afterburner Climax.