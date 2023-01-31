Sony Says It Has 'Not Cut PlayStation VR2 Production Numbers' - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

There was a report yesterday claiming Sony has reduced shipment forecast for PlayStation VR2 from two million to one million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Sony in a statement sent to GamesIndustry said it has "not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers."

PlayStation is "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village."

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to launch the PlayStation VR2 on February 22 for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen. There will be more than 30 games released on it through March.

