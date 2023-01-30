Report: Sony Cuts PS VR2 Forecast in Half for This Quarter From 2 Million to 1 Million - News

posted 5 hours ago

There was a report in October 2022 that Sony Interactive Entertainment was looking to ship two million PlayStation VR2 units by March 2023. This would put it well ahead of the original PlayStation VR, which took eight months to sell one million units.

Bloomberg is now reporting Sony has reduced its forecast following lower than expected pre-orders. The report claims Sony will now ship about one million units by the end of March, down from two million. This is according to people familiar with Sony's deliberations.

The sources also claim Sony is looking to ship about 1.5 million PlayStation VR2 units between April 2023 and March 2024. However, this could change depending on demand.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to launch the PlayStation VR2 on February 22 for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / 74,980 yen. There will be more than 30 games released on it through March.

Despite the relatively strong lineup that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain it appears demand isn't has high as Sony had expected. The price could be a reason for this.

