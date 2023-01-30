Rumor: Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation to Skip E3 2023 - News

E3 2023 is retuning this year and will run from June 13 to 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This is the first time since E3 2019 the show will be held in person.

It looks like Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation will all be skipping E3 2022, according to multiple sources who spoke with IGN.

Nintendo holds its a Nintendo Direct digital event during the time of E3 and usually has its own booth on the show floor. PlayStation dropped out of E3 in 2019.

Microsoft Gaming CEO last week in an interview with IGN stated they will run their usual yearly showcase around the same time as E3 and the importance of E3.

"Well, we pick our time for our showcase specifically so that we're there," said Spencer. "E3 is just, to me, one of the seminal moments of gaming. I love the history of going down to LA, thousands of people there, getting to see great new things...getting to see people in the industry, the fan events that we've had. I definitely want that to continue.

"Xbox is on the board of the ESA, and I think a successful and healthy ESA is critical to what we're trying to go do. So we place our showcase, like we always have done, at a time where hopefully it's convenient for press and even consumers that are going to the E3 event, and that's what we're trying to do now. We will continue to work with ESA in terms of their plans. As I said, we're on the board, and we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help make the E3 successful."



Spencer didn't confirm if Xbox would have a booth on the show floor at E3 2023 or not.

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt and as a rumor.

