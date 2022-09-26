E3 2023 Set for June 13 to 16 - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association announced E3 2023 will run from June 13 to 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Partnered digital events and showcased will start on June 11.

E3 2023 will have separate industry and consumer days. Business days will take place from June 13 to 15 and will be exclusive to registered industry personnel. E3 Gamer Days will take place on June 15 and 16 and will be in a separate hall from the industry area. It will give consumers hands-on previews of upcoming games and more.

"E3 is one of the global gaming industry’s few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating," said ReedPop VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish. "Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers."

E3 2023 is operated by ReedPop, the same company behind PAX, New York Comic-Con, ERGX, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

