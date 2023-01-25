Xbox Game Pass Adds Hi-Fi Rush, GoldenEye 007, Age of Empires II, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includesHi-Fi Rush, GoldenEye 007, Roboquest, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Inkulinati, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, Darkest Dungeon, Grid Legends,and Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team fight against an evil megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks comes Hi-Fi Rush, an all-new action game where the world syncs to the music.

Coming Soon

GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console) – January 27

GoldenEye 007 returns to thrill players old and new! The timeless stealth shooter has been faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles, including new achievements, 4K resolution, a smoother framerate and four-player split-screen.

Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) – January 30

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles! Blast your way through hordes of evil bots in procedurally generated environments in solo or 2 player co-op, upgrade your build as you progress and defeat powerful bosses. Be ready to dive into the futuristic world of Roboquest and help mankind find the mysterious and long-forgotten Haven-City.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – January 31

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the most beloved strategy games ever made and is coming soon to Xbox consoles. Enjoy a new way to play this much-loved game on console including optimizations for playing with a controller and new tutorials to get you into the fun quickly.

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

An ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Take your turn in Inkulinati duels filled with unexpected tactical depth (and humor!). Embark on an ever-changing journey, build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars and collect perks to unleash special powers.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece to life in fighting game form! Battle with 50 colorful characters from the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, wielding Stands, Hamon, and more! See how characters who could never meet in the story interact when they come face to face! Even newcomers to the fighting game genre can have fun with one-button combos and ultimate moves.

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark.

Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play – February 2

Buckle up for high-octane racing as Grid Legends comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Experience edge-of-your-seat motorsport action, an immersive story mode in ‘Driven to Glory’, and stunning racing variety, as recurring EA Play events keep the wheel-to-wheel action alive.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

Get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on the iconic orange tracks with the most beloved Hot Wheels cars! Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 7. Let’s ignite the fun!

Game Updates

Sea of Thieves: The Secret Wilds – Available until February 2

With a curse threatening Tasha’s life, Madame Olivia urges pirates to take up the mask of Captain Briggsy and seek a cure in The Wilds – unearthing Ancient history along the way. Sea of Thieves’ eleventh time-limited Adventure, ‘The Secret Wilds’, runs until February 2.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

The Elder Scrolls Online: Ancient Dragon Hunter Armor – Available now

Enhance your Elder Scrolls Online adventure with the Ancient Dragon Hunter Armor & more from the Dragon Slayer Bundle #1. Claim it today and join over 20 million players in the award-winning RPG.

Black Desert: Special Gift Bundle – Available now

Tis the Season to spend your winter with Woosa, Black Desert’s 25th new class! We’ve prepared plenty of content and a gift to celebrate the launch of the new class. Play now to start your adventure!

Vigor: Norwegian Woodchuck Pack – Available now

Put your axe down and take up your weapons! Chopping down your enemies will be as easy and satisfying as splitting a log in half! Enjoy the free exclusive outfit, powerful weapons, and open the Special Issue Crate. Show others who rules the Outlands!

Leaving January 31

Be sure to set some time aside for the following games leaving soon! Remember you can use your membership discount to save up to 20% before they leave the Game Pass library.

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Worms WMD (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Games you can play now, games you can play soon, games you can update your backlog list for playing whenever you get past your comfort food of video games (don’t judge me, I like listening to OSTs while working) – we’ve got a little bit of everything. Keep tuned here or @XboxGamePassPC and @XboxGamePass for more games, dates, or recommendations on what to play next. Talk soon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

