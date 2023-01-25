Tango Announces Hi-Fi Rush, Out Today on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango GameWorks during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced the unique rhythm-action game, Hi-Fi Rush, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. The game launches today.

View the official launch trailer below:

View the gameplay deep dive trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As wannabe rockstar Chai, you’ll fight back against a sinister robotics enhancement conglomerate using rhythm-amplified combat where everything – from the motion in the environment to the blows of combat – is synced to the music. Raise your guitar high and feel the beat in this utterly all-new title from Tango Gameworks, the team behind The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. (We were surprised, too!)

Chai Versus the World

After a diabolical corporation mistakenly fuses a music player to Chai’s heart, he is quickly labeled a ‘defect,’ with hordes of corporate drones (read: an actual robot horde) hellbent on recalling him! Now armed with the power to feel the beat of the world around him, it’s up to Chai to battle through each department of the robotic monolith to stop their evil schemes with his new, rhythmically enhanced combat skills!

Feel. The. Beat

Everything in Hi-Fi Rush automatically syncs to the music, from swinging your trusty “axe” to dodging out of the way of an oversized metallic fist. The game isn’t locked to the music track, however – Hi-Fi Rush is rhythm-action with the emphasis on “action.” Players must feel the rhythm to enhance Chai’s actions, pulling off heavy Beat Hits at the end of a combo like a cymbal crash, or syncing up with one of his allies for a devastating tag-team finisher. In Hi-Fi Rush, every battle is an opportunity to play out your own music video fantasy, seamlessly coordinating all your moves with the soundtrack.

Rowdy Rebels Vs. Badass Bosses

The maladjusted megacorp after Chai would sooner swallow nails than let a single supposed defect ruin their bottom line. With the help of some newfound allies, however, Chai may just have what it takes to rumble his way up the corporate ladder, with each department culminating in a cinematic face-off with its boss – complete with their own musical track!

Grab Your Headphones

Speaking of music, Hi-Fi Rush features a killer mixtape of both licensed and original songs to tap your toes (or if you prefer, bang your head) to, each synced to their own levels in the game. Worried about playing licensed music during a stream? Fret not: Hi-Fi Rush includes a streamer-friendly alternate audio mode which replaces those licensed songs with original tracks made especially for streaming Hi-Fi Rush.

Amp It Up With The Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition

Wanna crank things to 11? Get yourself some bonus swag with the Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Upgrade Pack! Mix up your look with some special cosmetics, plus Gears for a head start on unlocking skills & upgrades.

In addition to the base Hi-Fi Rush game, the Deluxe Edition also includes:

Two Chai outfits

Seven bonus Chai t-shirts

808-Themed Guitar Skin

808 Alternate Skin

20,000 Gears for unlocking combat skills and other upgrades. (Note: Gears are obtained through combat and exploration in-game and not available as a purchasable currency.)

Players who already own Hi-Fi Rush can also purchase the Deluxe Edition Upgrade, which adds all the additional Deluxe Edition content to your game! Both the Deluxe Edition and the Deluxe Edition upgrade can be purchased via the Microsoft Store.

