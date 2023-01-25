Remnant: From the Ashes Launches March 21 for Switch - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games announced Remnant: From the Ashes will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 21 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. A sequel to the game was announced last month for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and will launch in 2023.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world has been thrown into chaos by an ancient evil from another dimension. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you must set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies to try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and retake what was lost.

Key Features:

Explore dynamically-generated worlds that change each time you play through them, creating new maps, enemy encounters, quest opportunities, and in-world events

Overcome enemies and epic bosses to earn experience, valuable loot and upgrade materials you can use to build a wicked arsenal of weapons, armor, and modifications

Team up with up to two other players to increase your chances of survival. Teamwork is necessary to make it through the game’s toughest challenges… and unlock its greatest rewards.

