The Day Before Delayed to November 10 Following Trademark Dispute - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Fntastic announced the open-world survival MMO, The Day Before, has been delayed from March 1 to November 10 following a trademark dispute.

"Right before the release, Steam blocked our game page at the request of a private individual, because of the name The Day Before," reads a tweet from the developer. "As you know, our game was announced in January 2021. At the time of the announcement, The Day Before game trademark was available.

"After the announcement of the game, the above mentioned individual filled out an application before us to register the game trademark The Day Before in the United States: https://uspto.report/TM/79314174.

"Previously, we were not aware of the existence of claims. We found out about this only on January 19, 2023, when we received a complaint from him and a request to contact him. Now we find out all the circumstances of the incident and we will definitely solve everything. We previously planned to post a lengthy gameplay video later this month, but we’ll have to sort this issue out first. We will post a video as soon as possible.

"As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the launch to November 10, 2023. We understand this may disappoint many of our fans, however we want to ensure we release the best possible game.

"Our 100 percent focus remains on the game itself and how to deliver you the best game possible. Thank you and we hope for your support."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles