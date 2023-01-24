Journey to the Savage Planet Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 14 - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Raccoon Logic have announced Journey to the Savage Planet will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 14 for $29.99 as Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition.

Those who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade for free.

"We’ve been through an acquisition, we’ve been made redundant, we’ve formed a new company, and reacquired our IP, but some way, somehow, the Employee of the Month Edition of our wacky game is finally coming to new consoles," said Raccoon Logic creative director Alex Hutchinson in a press release. "Thanks to everyone who supported us, especially you, Value Employee. You’re my favorite, whatever your name is."

View a gameplay video of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

That’s right, Valued Employee, your journey to ARY-26 as part of the Pioneer Program is now even better (improving on perfection has been hard!) with juicy downloadable content, new ads, bonus chats with Martin Tweed and an enhanced photo mode! Even better, the game is now fully optimized for new consoles AND features a Performance vs. Graphics option. Honestly, you barely deserve it, but you’re welcome. We’ll give you a moment to collect yourself and digest that amazing news.

Digested? Good. Experience planets ARY-26 and DLC-1 with support for up to 4K (native or upscale) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And if you previously bought the game, you get the upgrade for free! What a time to be alive!

As you might already know, Kindred Aerospace is responsible for determining the viability of human life on planet ARY-26. Data suggests the planet’s atmosphere may have hallucinogenic properties, but as you know, we have a strong anti-drug policy. Learn about the planet’s undiscovered flora and fauna and document the bizarre life forms our researchers have scientifically classified as “icky.” Conduct research with the standard tools of the trade: laser pistols, bombs, acid, and other explosives or requisition ARY-26’s resources to create tools using 3D printing technology. Just remember that your benefits don’t include health insurance. You die, it’s your fault, Valued Employee.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles