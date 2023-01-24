SteamWorld Build Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer The Station have announced city builder game, SteamWorld Build, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Be the architect of a SteamWorld mining town! Break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment.

There’s an abandoned mine sitting under your town, and it’s rumored to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping the impending doom. Use the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried in the mine to expand your town. Stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

Manage

As the town expands in all directions, new kinds of steamfolk find their way to the settlement—and their needs are ever more complex to satisfy. To keep everyone content, you’ll need to make sure everyone works their darn hardest.

Buy items to boost the efficiency of buildings. Keep goods flowing up and down the mine by speeding up the miners with encouraging jolts of electricity. Or, just barter at the local train station and get what you need that way. It’s all up to you!

As you go hunting deeper and deeper in the mine after riches, eventually something will start hunting you back. Defend your workers from creepy creatures and keep the walls from caving in as you explore the deeper levels of your mine.

Key Features:

Build your own unique city.

Explore and develop an exciting mine.

Manage and optimize increasingly complex resource chains.

Tackle dangers you will encounter.

SteamWorld universe.

universe. Easy to pick up and play with traditional keyboard and mouse or with a controller.

Trade resources at the local train stop and welcome special visitors who’ll lend a hand.

Explore five distinctive SteamWorld inspired maps littered with secrets.

SteamWorld inspired maps littered with secrets. Three well-balanced difficulty levels to give all players a challenge.”

