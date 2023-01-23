The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR for PS VR2 Delayed to March 16 - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Supermassive Games via Twitter announced The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR for PlayStation VR2 has been delayed from February 22 to March 16.

"The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is supermassive games' most ambitious virtual reality project to date, taking players through five extensive worlds that branch through various terror filled rollercoaster routes based on the dark pictures franchise," reads a tweet from Supermassive Games.

"It has always been our aim to release in the launch window of the new PlayStation VR2 headset but it is also massively important to us that you, the players, receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible when you strap in for your first ride in The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to set a new launch date of March 16, 2023.

"Thank you for all your excitement and patience it really means the world to us! We cannot wait to reveal more about our sinister rollercoaster from hell and watch this space for our new gameplay features video coming very soon!"

A Message from the Switchback VR team. pic.twitter.com/7w5PvBv7Ps — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) January 23, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles