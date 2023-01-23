Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Says Game is 'Massive' and 'Astonishing' - News

Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game, in an interview with Comic Book Movie teased the game upcoming sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is a "massive" and "astonishing" game.

"I've still got a little bit to do," said Lowenthal. "It's a massive game so I'm still doing a little bit of work. I know they're confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can't really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it's astonishing."

"I'm so excited for you to play it. They know they've got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they've done it [Laughs]. I just can’t wait for people to play it."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch in Fall 2023 for the PlayStation 5 by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games.

