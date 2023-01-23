By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Says Game is 'Massive' and 'Astonishing'

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 500 Views

Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game, in an interview with Comic Book Movie teased the game upcoming sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is a "massive" and "astonishing" game.

"I've still got a little bit to do," said Lowenthal. "It's a massive game so I'm still doing a little bit of work. I know they're confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can't really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it's astonishing."

"I'm so excited for you to play it. They know they've got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they've done it [Laughs]. I just can’t wait for people to play it."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch in Fall 2023 for the PlayStation 5 by publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games.

9 Comments
TheLegendaryBigBoss (4 hours ago)

I'm glad it's ps5 only so the ps4 version won't hold it back!

  • +3
The Fury (2 hours ago)

Do you think they will change Peter's face again? :P

  • +1
Leynos (3 hours ago)

I just hope they evolve the open world past Ubisoft design. Swinging was fun and the story was good. The world itself could be better and less stealth sections please.

  • +1
method114 Leynos (1 hour ago)

I actually like the stealth. We get such few stealth games these days.

  • 0
V-r0cK (42 minutes ago)

I would hope this would be what Batman Arkham City was to Batman Arkham Asylum.

  • 0
zero129 (1 hour ago)

Honestly i cant wait for this game, the ffirst one is the best Spider Man game ever and i cant wait to see how good the 2nd one will be. Also happy its dropping PS4 support as now the will be nothing holding it back.

  • 0
DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

As if he would say otherwise =p

  • 0
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

Exactly what it should be.

  • 0
golfgt170 (4 hours ago)

massive? as in shovelware to fill huge map? i hope not...

  • -7