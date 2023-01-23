SpellForce: Conquest of Eo Arrives February 3 for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Owned by Gravity announced SpellForce: Conquest of Eo will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 3 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a deep 4X experience with an abundance of content and high replayability. With over 80 handcrafted battle maps across 15 unique environments, players can assemble their armies from a variety of over 100 units, including dwarven axe wielders, stone golems, orcish shamans, and majestic griffons.

Perfect your armies by hiring one of more than 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on a plentitude of adventures and master over 700 handwritten quests. As a master of magic, research over 100 different spells in your grimoire and use them strategically in tactical battles that demand consideration of flanking, range, visibility, high ground, and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, inhabited by various races such as men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins, and monsters. Are you ready to experience the ultimate adventure?

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a unique and engaging gameplay experience by combining elements of 4X strategy games, RPGs, and turn-based tactical combat. The mobile base of operations—your mage’s tower—and depleting resources keep players constantly moving, preventing the stagnation that can occur in the late-game of other 4X games. Instead, the game focuses on the thrill of discovery and danger of early gameplay, while also allowing for research and experimentation to improve units as they level up and acquire new equipment and abilities.

With a wealth of procedurally generated adventures and RPG elements, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo transforms the classic real-time strategy / RPG mix into a turn-based 4X RPG experience that is sure to keep players engaged.

