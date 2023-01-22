Fire Emblem Engage Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, The Last of Us Part 1 Sales Jump 238% - Sales

Fire Emblem Engage has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending January 21, 2023. Launch sales were 31 percent lower than 2019's Fire Emblem Three Houses. It is the second biggest launch for the Fire Emblem series in the UK.

FIFA 23 dropped to second place with sales down 21 percent, while God of War Ragnarök dropped from second to third place with sales down 26 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place with sales up three percent and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up one spot to fifth place with sales down 29 percent.

Following the release of the first episode of The Last of Us HBO TV series, two entries in the series saw a spike in sales. The Last of Us Part 1 re-entered to the charts in 20th place with sales up 238 percent, while The Last of Us: Remastered returned the charts in 32nd place with sales up 322 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Fire Emblem Engage - NEW FIFA 23 God of War Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Violet

Nintendo Switch Sports

Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Scarlet

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

