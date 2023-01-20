GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, One Piece: Odyssey Debuts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 15, 2023.

One Piece: Odyssey is the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in 10th place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in second place and NBA 2K23 took third place. Need for Speed Unbound is in fourth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place, and FIFA 23 is in sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto Online is in seventh place, EA Sports UFC 4 is in eighth place, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Need for Speed Unbound Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto Online EA Sports UFC 4 Sid Meier's Civilization VI One Piece: Odyssey - NEW

