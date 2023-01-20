Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Australian Charts, One Piece: Odyssey Debuts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 15, 2023.

One Piece: Odyssey is the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in 7th place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third place. FIFA 23 is in fourth place and NBA 2K23 is in fifth place.

Pokémon Violet is in sixth place, Minecraft (NS) is in ninth, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Pokémon Violet One Piece: Odyssey - NEW Minecraft (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports Red Dead Redemption 2

