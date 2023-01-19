Side-Scrolling Action-Adventure Game Nocturnal Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Sunnyside Games have announced side-scrolling action-adventure game, Nocturnal, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q2 2023.

"With Nocturnal we wanted to combine the immediacy and timelessness of classic platforming adventures with a more modern dynamism," said Sunnyside Games co-founder Gabriel Sonderegger.

"The flames and mist give players a neat balance of oscillating between feeling weak and oppressed, with fleeting moments of triumph as they engulf their weapons in fire. We think it adds a unique flow to a classic genre and look forward to everyone being able to play Nocturnal when it launches later this year."

Dear Villagers head of publishing Guillaume Jamet added, "We love classic side-scrollers with a new twist and Nocturnal hit that nail on the head for us. It’s often fast and frenetic, while also offering a healthy dose of tense pressure as your flame extinguishes, and you’re being attacked by dark forces in the shadows. It’s fantastic!"

After a difficult journey across a troubled sea, Ardeshir, soldier of the Enduring Flame, returns to his home island of Nahran. A peculiar Mist is covering the entire island and the only way for Ardeshir to progress through is to wield fire as a repellant and carve his way into the island.​ But the Mist can also uncover great locations and lend powerful abilities to the ones who are willing to explore its mysteries.​

Fight for Your Home Island of Nahran

Ancient soldier you will have to find out what happens to your brothers to free your island from the dark Mist. Combat challenging and varied enemies that block your way to your goal: to free the island from the Darkness.

A Deadly Mist

A mysterious fog covers the island and chases you on sight. Make your way into it to discover its source and make an end to this. But be forewarned: one cannot breathe in the Mist, so you’ll have to use your wits as you intuit new ways to keep it at bay.

Awaken the Guardian of the Enduring Flame that Sleeps in You

As the Mist is your enemy, Fire will be your ally in your journey. Flame can ward off the Mist, ignite the scenery, turn on machinery, and be used to burn beings of dark magic impervious to conventional weaponry.

Explore the Island and its Secret Places

The Mist covers a vast expanse and hides powerful abilities for those willing to explore its mysteries. Gain ashes by killing enemies and exploring your environment and make an offering to the Phoenix statues to give you new abilities and stat boosts you need to survive.

Speed-Run Mode

Speed run options are available. You can select those to improve your speed-run time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

