Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Headed West This Spring for Switch - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Idea Factory International announced Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this Spring for $49.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Everyone in Dokapon Kingdom loves money.

One day in this peaceful land, monsters suddenly appeared and began attacking nearby towns. The economy collapsed, and people were at their lowest. Taxes were no longer being paid, of course.

So that’s when the King took action!

He decided to gather the bravest warriors to rescue these towns so he can get paid! In exchange, the one who collects the most shall be rewarded with the Princess’ hand in marriage and the throne.

And thus, an adventure for money begins, where absolutely anything goes!

RPG and Board Game Lovers Unite… AGAIN!

Originally released for the PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Wii, the hybrid party board game is now back for the Nintendo Switch! The game is simple: spin the roulette and defeat whoever stands your way!

Connect With Your Best Frenemies Online

Holding a grudge never felt so good! Players can now duke it out against their friends via Nintendo Switch Online! (Nintendo Switch Online is required for online play. Local multiplayer is also available for up to four players on the same console.)

Five Game Modes and A Massive Game Board!

Plot your revenge and choose from 5 different game modes: Normal, Story, Shopping Race, Kill Race, and Town Race. With a kingdom spanning seven continents, who knows what shenanigans you’ll get into!

Outwit Your Foes With 11 Possible Job Classes

Wanna slash your way through the Dokapon Kingdom? Choose the Warrior! Interested in conjuring flashy spells? Pick the Magician! Choose from 11 job classes and earn experience points to level up your character! Purchase or even steal items and use them to your advantage!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles