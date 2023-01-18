Ultimate Sackboy Launches February 21 for Android and iOS - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a new LittleBigPlanet spin-off game, Ultimate Sackboy, will launch for Android and iOS on February 21. It is published and developed by UK/Malta studio Exient and licensed by Sony.

Ultimate Sackboy is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Let your imagination run wild in Sackboy’s ultimate adventure!

Play as LittleBigPlanet's iconic hero Sackboy as he takes on the legendary Ultimate Games, the most prestigious – and craziest – obstacle racing tournament in all of Craftworld! Can you surpass your rival, win the race, get cool prizes all while lookin' real stylish?! Or will you run into a wall and get totally wiped out?!

