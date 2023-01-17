Strategy RPG Vanaris Tactics Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publishers Chorus Worldwide and Toge Productions, and developer Matheus Reis announced the strategy RPG, Vanaris Tactics, will release for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch "soon."

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG on August 4, 2022.

Vanaris Tactics is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch soon! ⚔️



Get ready to fight together with Morgana, Nigel, and Adrian. Lead your people with tactical prowess to take back your freedom outside the walls of Vanaris.#indiegame #pixelart #GodotEngine #retro #WishlistWednesday pic.twitter.com/yn5o6cXIvB — Vanaris Tactics ⚔️ (@VanarisTactics) January 17, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Vanaris Tactics is a fantasy turn-based tactical RPG that tells a story about refugees fleeing their occupied motherland. Follow a group of refugees looking for freedom outside the walls of Vanaris, unite your brethrens and use tactical prowess to escape your oppressors.

Story

Vanaris Tactics tells the story of Morgana, in her struggle looking for freedom outside the walls of Vanaris. Accompanied by her brother Nigel and nephew Adrien, they must flee their motherland, a place they call home. Discover the vast land of Vanaris and meet new people on the same path, as they must leave everything behind to escape their oppressors and find peace.

Key Features:

Vanaris Tactics implements a combat initiative unit turn order system inspired by the greatest fantasy tactics RPGs of all time.

implements a combat initiative unit turn order system inspired by the greatest fantasy tactics RPGs of all time. Unite a band of unique characters with their own strengths, skills, and stories.

Gain new abilities and increase your range of options to deal with new challenges.

Different combinations of weapons and accessories and see a unit’s playstyle change drastically.

Travel the land of Vanaris to discover powerful treasures and hear untold stories. However, keep your guard up as danger lurks in every corner.

Unfold the story through 15 unique story encounters and X hand-crafted in-game cutscenes, as well as optional battles and boss fights.

Gameplay:

A rich blend between tactics and fantasy RPG; Vanaris Tactics implements an intuitive turn-based combat system inspired by the golden ages of turn-based tactics games.

Vanaris Tactics implements an intuitive turn-based combat system inspired by the golden ages of turn-based tactics games. Strategically plan your movement to attack your enemies, and be aware of their counterattacks.

Strike your foes from afar or jump into the fray, every decisions will prove crucial in combat.

Utilize various skills and status effects to aid your allies and cripple your enemies.

