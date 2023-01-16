God of War Ragnarök Tops the French Charts - Sales

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 1, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place, while FIFA 23 (PS4) remained in third place. Pokémon Violet (NS) is in fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

God of War: Ragnarök Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) God of War: Ragnarök Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports PC Football Manager 2023 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Farming Simulator 22

