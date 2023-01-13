FIFA 23 Tops the Australian Charts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in 2nd - Sales

FIFA 23 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 8, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in second place, Grand Theft Auto V is in third place place, and NBA 2K23 is in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place.

Elden Ring is in sixth place, Sid Meier's Civilization VI is in seventh place, and Pokémon Violet is in eighth place. Nintendo Switch Sports is in ninth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

