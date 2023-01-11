New Single-Player MechWarrior Game is in the Works - News

Piranha Games president Russ Bullock in an interview with the podcast, No Guts No Galaxy, revealed the studio is working a new single-player MechWarrior game.

"We’re still working on MechWarrior, which has been somewhat surprising to me, that we’ve been able to work on it this long, which is great," said Bullock (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

"Everyone knows we have DLC 4 coming out for MechWarrior 5, and there is another MechWarrior game in development at Piranha."

He added, "It’s not MechWarrior Online 2, it’s not the successor to MechWarrior Online, it’s not an online PvP [game]. "Think of it more in line with MechWarrior 5, but a standalone game, a standalone product. So I guess that’s an exclusive announcement for you but that’s all I’ll say for now."

The game won't officially be revealed until later on. Bullock doesn't know exactly when but did say " if I had to guess it may even be until… oh, who knows. Somewhere in 2023. Maybe even as late as the fall, like September or something."

"So it’ll be a while, you’ll have to wait around to see what that is. But yeah, more in-line with a MechWarrior 5 type of experience, meaning it’ll be a game that comes out on all the platforms, PC and console," he stated.

He added the game "follows more of a single player co-op type of pathway, kind of building off that whole technology base”, stressing again: “So it’s not the next online game."

Piranha Games developed 2013's MechWarrior Online and 2019's MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

