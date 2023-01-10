Former Playground Games Staff Establish AAA Studio Maverick Games - News

Former Playground Games creative director Mike Brown and other leaders at the Forza Horizon developer has announced the formation of a brand-new AAA video games studio based in Leamington Spa called Maverick Games.

Brown will lead the studio and is joined by former Playground Games executive producer Tom Butcher, CTO Matt Craven, content director Gareth Harwood and audio director Fraser Strachan.

Ben Penrose, who most recently worked at Sharkmob and Playground before that, has joined the studio as an Art Director. Elly Marshall, who worked as a design director at Electronic Arts, has joined the new studio as the UX/UI Director. COO Harinder Sangha will run the studio itself, who previously was a leader who helped form Sega Hardlight and Sumo Leamington.

Maverick Games currently has 10 employees with a goal to grow to 140. The first game from the developer will be an open-world AAA game for consoles and PC.

"[In 2021] we shipped Forza Horizon 5, which was a thrill to work on," Brown told GamesIndustry in an interview. "As much as I had an amazing journey at Playground, I was asking myself, what's next? Do I stick with this fun, good job? Or do I look for other opportunities? This opportunity came up. I was asked what my vision would be for a new studio... and it was lucky I had an idea in mind."

Brown added he wants to build a studio where taking risks is encouraged and have a culture where staff are encouraged to speak their mind.

"Games are made in a very certain way that brings with it real security, "said Brown. "We know that if we do these things in a row, we will hit this date and the game will come out. I think there are other ways where you can still hit that date, but also do a load of new things on the way.

"It is a truism that you can be creative, or you can be cautious, but you can't be both. You either decide to mitigate risks, which limits creativity, or you embrace risks, which releases creativity. We are going to build a team where we really encourage them to take creative risks, to try new things, and really celebrates that as part of our culture."

