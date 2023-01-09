Genshin Impact Update 3.4 Launches January 18 - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

miHoYo has announced Version 3.4 update for Genshin Impact will release on January 18. The update is called The Exquisite Night Chimes.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read details on the update below:

In this update, players can look forward to the grand annual celebration of Lantern Rite, competitions in Inazuma, elegant outfits, and rich rewards, including a free four-star Liyue character and a total of 13 Intertwined Fates! Two new characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao will become playable as powerful allies, while in the distant desert of Sumeru, a new area with long-lost ancient remains and mysteries finally reveals itself amidst the sandstorms.

As the new year in Teyvat approaches, Liyue once again shines in the full splendor of Lantern Rite. This year’s festivities include a music festival featuring guests from afar and a Paper Theater performance, a beloved folk art show performed by local veteran artisans with the help of the Traveler. Many different mini-games are also available during Lantern Rite, e.g. Radiant Sparks, the latest racing game where players have the ability to become part of a rising fireworks display. By completing this season’s events and challenges, rewards including 10 plus 3 Intertwined Fates, a four-star Liyue character, and Lisa’s new outfit can all be claimed for free.

In distant Inazuma, many challengers have gathered to take part in two unique competitions. In the “Warrior’s Spirit” contest organized by the Yashiro Commission, contestants will duel using traditional Inazuman sword techniques, and enjoy an exhibition match between a special guest and Kamisato Ayaka in her brand-new outfit. In the meantime, Arataki Itto is setting up the stage for the “Beetle Brawl,” where participants have to duel with their Onikabuto.

Two more new playable Dendro characters will be available in the upcoming release. Alhaitham will finally be playable as a 5-star sword wielder after his impressive presence in Sumeru’s main storyline. In his Story Quest “Vultur Volans Chapter,” players can find out what the rational and intelligent Scribe of the Akademiya went through after the events of Sumeru’s main story. In combat, Alhaitham can create “Chisel-Light Mirrors” to convert his attacks into Dendro Damage, unleash coordinated attacks, and increase the damage dealt by his Elemental Burst, etc. to make combat easier. The second new Dendro character, Yaoyao is an endearing child from Liyue and can be recruited as a four-star character. In battle, Yaoyao wields a polearm and uses the adeptus-crafted device “Yuegui” to deal more damage or heal her teammates. While exploring, she will not spook nearby creatures when approaching them. Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao will be available during the first half of Version 3.4’s Event Wishes, and the latter half will feature Hu Tao’s and Yelan’s reruns.

However, mysteries and dangers also lurk in the Desert of Hadramaveth, a new area located northwest of the Sumeru region. A perpetual gigantic tornado sits in the center of the desert, bringing turbulent storms and buried secrets back to the surface. Following the World Quest “Golden Slumber,” players can begin another adventure with Jeht from the Tanit Camps, encounter a mysterious Magic Bottle and embark on a quest to find the lost-lost Orchard of Pairidaeza (now referred to as the Eternal Oasis by the desert dwellers), where legend has it that King Deshret froze time here in commemoration of the Goddess of Flowers.

After Genius Invokation TCG was introduced in Version 3.3, a limited-time game mode with a special rule will be featured in each subsequent update. For Version 3.4, the limited-time rule is to skip the Roll Phase and obtain 8 Omni Dice directly. Also, two new character cards, Klee and Beidou, will be added to the game in this upcoming update.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles